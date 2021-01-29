Companies

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel bags ₹5,000-cr Posco order

Mumbai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Our Bureau ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India has signed an MoU with Posco Maharashtra Steel to supply hot rolled coils worth ₹5,000 crore this year. This is the two firms’ sixth supply agreement since 2015.

As part of the agreement, AM/NS India and Posco Maharashtra Steel, the Indian subsidiary of South Korean steel major Posco, will jointly work to enhance the quality of steel and develop new value-added gradesand solutions to consumers.

Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India, said the company has been focussing on value addition and development of value-added grades.

Sung Lae Chun, Chief Managing Director, Posco Maharashtra Steel, said it is a benchmark relationship globally.

AM/NS has an integrated manufacturing facility at Hazira in Gujarat with a capacity of 9 mtpa, and is strategically located to support the Posco Maharashtra Steel facility with hot rolled coil for the manufacture of cold rolled and coated steel.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.