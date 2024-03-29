Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT Ltd, has been elected as the new Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), the national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India.

Having joined CEAT in the year 2005 as Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Arnab Banerjee has shouldered several responsibilities and was the Chief Operating Officer at CEAT since 2018 prior to taking over his current role. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur. He also holds an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) Certification.

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing ₹90,000 crore ($11 bn) automotive tyre industry. Eight large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and International tyre majors and representing over 90 per cent of production of tyres in India are members of the Association.

ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, MRF and TVS Tyres.

