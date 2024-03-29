ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd, which manufactures hydraulic steering gear systems, seat belts, and airbags, has acquired 100% of the steering wheels manufacturer TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd (TSSW), a joint venture between ZF Group and Sun Vacuum Formers of Sun Group.

Headquartered in Gurugram (Haryana), TSSW manufactures various types of steering wheels for the Indian market. It has been designing, developing, and manufacturing steering wheels since 1994. TSSW supplies steering wheels to a diverse set of passenger vehicle customers from its manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Pune.

The deal is expected to strengthen the position of ZF Rane Automotive India, a joint venture between ZF Group and Rane Group, to offer comprehensive solutions covering occupant safety and system integration services to domestic customers.

“This acquisition will seamlessly integrate and enable ZF Rane Automotive India to serve existing and new customers with enhanced capabilities. With TSSW’s extensive presence in west and north India, this acquisition will strategically strengthen our position to serve the customers,” said Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Group & Managing Director, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

“Now, with the TSSW acquisition, we will be able to support more customers across the region with a comprehensive portfolio. This acquisition enables us to pool in our specific strengths and create a stronger brand that adds immense value to customer requirements,” said Akash Passey, President of ZF Group India.