Arun Chandavarkar named Biocon Biologics MD

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Dr Christiane Hamacher has stepped down as the Managing Director of Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. She has been replaced with Biocon veteran Dr Arun Chandavarkar.
Dr Hamacher ceased to be a member of the Board of Directors of Biocon Biologics Ltd, effective January 20, 2021. “This decision was taken due to professional differences with the Chairperson on strategic priorities and vision for the company,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
Pursuant to this development, Dr Arun Chandavarkar, member of the board of Biocon Biologics Ltd will take over the mantle of Managing Director, effective January 21, 2021, for a period of up to two years, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw will be the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics Ltd effective January 21, 2021 until March 31, 2022.
Dr Hamacher’s last working day as CEO would be February 28, 2021. She has played an important role in the growth of the business over the past couple of years with earnest business acumen.
As for the other board announcements, Prof Peter Piot, MD, PhD, Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the Handa Professor of Global Health, has joined the Board of Biocon Biologics Ltd. He has been appointed as an Independent Director for a period of three years starting January 21, 2021.
Prof Piot brings years of scientific expertise, long experience in public health interventions and policy framing on major health issues. His thought leadership and invaluable experience in global healthcare will further enable Biocon Biologics to become an innovative global leader in biosimilars committed to delivering affordable access to life saving Biologics.
