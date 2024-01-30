Despite a dip in revenues, Arvind Ltd on Tuesday reported an 8.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹94.32 crore for the third quarter ending December 2023.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, Arvind had clocked a net profit of ₹87 crore for the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations for the third quarter fell 4.62 per cent to ₹1,888 crore, as against ₹1,979 crore clocked during the same period a year ago. “Volumes clocked a healthy growth across most businesses, though deflated prices driven by lower input costs kept the revenue numbers muted,” stated the company in an official release.

The revenues from textiles — which includes fabrics, garments, and fabric retail — stood at ₹1,426 crore during the third quarter, down by about eight per cent. However, revenues from advanced materials — which includes human protection garments and fabrics, automotive fabrics, advanced composites, and industrial products — saw a two per cent rise during the quarter and stood at ₹345 crore.