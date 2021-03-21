As Aramco’s profit plunges 44.4% in 2020, a deal with Reliance looks tougher

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A 44.4 per cent plunge in FY20 net profit of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco and a slash in capex this year could make it harder to finalise a deal to invest in the oil to chemicals business of Reliance Industries Ltd. In August 2019, RIL said it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Aramco to sell a 20 per cent stake in the oil to chemicals business of Reliance Industries for as much as ₹1.03 lakh crore or roughly $15 billion.
The deal with Reliance Industries, if and when finalised, will allow Aramco to supply up to 700 (KBPD) or 5,00,000 barrels per day of crude oil on a long-term basis to Jamnagar refinery. But, one year later, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the firm’s annual general meeting in July 2020 that the deal with Aramco “has not progressed as per the original deadline”.
As the coronavirus pandemic pulled down oil demand globally, Aramco said on Sunday that its net income fell sharply to $49 billion in FY20 from $88.2 billion in FY19. In February, Reliance Industries unveiled the broad contours of the O2C re-organisation plan by carving out its refining, marketing and petrochemicals business into Reliance O2C Ltd, a wholly-owned unit.
The proposed reorganisation is expected to ease the formation of strategic partnerships and stake sales to potential investors focussed on investments in oil-to-chemicals businesses. “RIL has been in ongoing discussions with Aramco to sell a minority stake in its oil-to-chemicals businesses, which, if successful, should lead to further deleveraging of RIL,” Fitch Ratings said in a note in February.
Low oil prices and weak demand led Aramco to stay away from participating in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) despite forecasts on oil demand growth in the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer.
Around 86 per cent of Indian oil imports last year were from the organisation of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, that is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for 19 per cent of the supplies, according to government data.
Saudi Aramco has been eyeing stakes in refining ventures overseas to guarantee new outlets for its crude oil. It has separately agreed to invest in a planned 60-mt refinery and petrochemicals complex in Maharashtra along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and India’s state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleumand BPCL. But, this has not made much headway due to problems associated with land acquisition for the project.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Eighty per cent of marketers decreased their influencer marketing budget during lockdown, says a survey by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...