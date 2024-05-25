Reliance Power Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss of ₹397.66 crore during the March quarter, mainly on account of increased cost of fuel consumed.

It had posted ₹321.79 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, increased to ₹2,193.85 crore from ₹1,853.32 crore a year ago.

Among expenses, its cost of fuel consumed increased to ₹953.67 crore during the quarter from ₹823.47 crore in the January-March period in 2022-23.

For the full fiscal year, the company's losses widened to ₹2,068.38 crore from ₹470.77 crore loss in FY23.

The board of the company also "approved authorisations of members for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP). These shall be in terms of the applicable rules, regulations, guidelines, and laws, including Securities and Exchange Board of India".

Reliance Power has close to 6,000 MW of operational power generation assets.