Ashneer Grover exhibited unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour towards the authorised representatives and employees of BharatPe during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), BharatPe has said in a statement following Grover’s claims that he was threatened at BharatPe’s AGM held on December 31.

“The meeting was conducted in full compliance with applicable laws and customary procedures on December 31, any suggestion to the contrary is false,” the company added.

According to reports, Grover, former MD and co-founder of the company, has written a letter to the BharatPe board claiming that the company’s general counsel Sumeet Singh had threatened him during the AGM. Grover also claimed that BharatPe allotted 7,880 shares to four senior executives — Suhail Sameer, Rajnish Kumar, Shashvat Nakrani and Sumeet Singh — as ESOPs.

‘Intent to disrupt’

However, a source said 7,880 shares have been allotted to all BharatPe employees as ESOP during the FY22. The source also added that Grover asked a question about Sumeet Singh’s bar license during the AGM, which Singh terms as irrelevant to the meeting and said he will answer it outside. To this, Grover said he is being threatened and asked it to be noted in the meeting minutes.

Further, BharatPe spokesperson noted that Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, joined the AGM with the “clear intent to disrupt the proceedings.” The spokesperson also said these are retaliatory and diversionary tactics being resorted to by Grover and are likely a response to the criminal complaint and civil suit filed against him and his family for various financial improprieties.

The case filed against Grover and his wife, also names Madhuri’s brother Shwetank Jain, father Suresh Jain and her brother-in-law Deepak Gupta. Madhuri was BharatPe’s Head of Controls and Deepak was the company’s manager of sales and operation, administration and facilities. Shwetank and Suresh were both vendors of BharatPe. The company has sought ₹88.6 crore in damages from the accused; this includes a monetary loss of ₹83 crore allegedly incurred by the company because of the misappropriation of funds and ₹5 crore for the loss and injury caused to the brand and applicable taxes.

