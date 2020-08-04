Ashok Leyland arm delivers first lot of electric buses to UK operator

Ashok Leyland’s UK subsidiary Optare has delivered the first of 21 electric Metrodecker EVs to UK-based bus operator First York. The whole batch will be delivered by the end of September.

Each Metrodecker EV with First York can carry 98 passengers, although that capacity is currently restricted due to social distancing measures. The model delivers a range in excess of 160 miles, according to a statement.

The Metrodecker EVs are the first of the new vehicles that have entered service with First UK Bus since it announced its commitment to achieve zero-emission by 2035. The first Optare battery-electric buses — Versa EVs — entered service on the York park-and-ride network in 2014.

This Metrodecker is a part of the 107 Metrodecker EV order Optare has received since the product was launched 18 months ago.

Sustainable public transport

“We are proud of the progress Optare has been making in developing sustainable solutions for public transport. Optare has the knowhow, technology and experience to help cities with reducing emissions from buses. The total Metrodecker order book is 107, and as increased adoption of EV tech happens, Optare will certainly lead this transformation. Optare continues to be a key piece in our overall strategy to be amongst the Top 10 CV makers globally,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

The Metrodecker EVs have been developed from the prototype by Optare in a partnership with First York and the York City Council, which began three years ago. They are made and fully assembled at Optare’s factory in Sherburn.

The buses carry a new blue-based brand for the York park-and-ride network. They have audio-visual next stop announcements, wi-fi and USB charging points.