Companies

Ashok Leyland to deploy e-buses for staff transportation

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 24, 2021

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland Ltd   -  Businessline

Ashok Leyland has announced that it will move towards sustainable transportation for its employees.

The company will induct electric buses in a phased manner, sourced from its subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd. This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations, said a company statement.

Also read: Ashok Leyland buys Nissan’s 38% stake in Hinduja Tech for ₹70 crore

“With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, we now move to emission-free transport. Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have the potential to change the landscape of mobility globally. We, as the leaders, must push the envelope and lead from the front,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

Published on March 24, 2021

Ashok Leyland Ltd
