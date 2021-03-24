Ashok Leyland to deploy e-buses for staff transportation

Ashok Leyland has announced that it will move towards sustainable transportation for its employees.

The company will induct electric buses in a phased manner, sourced from its subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd. This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations, said a company statement.

“With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, we now move to emission-free transport. Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility have the potential to change the landscape of mobility globally. We, as the leaders, must push the envelope and lead from the front,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.