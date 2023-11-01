Healthcare service provider Aster DM Healthcare which operates in GCC and India, launched a 506-bed multi-specialty hospital located in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The expansion follows the success of Aster CMI and Aster RV Hospital. Furthermore, the company aims to become one of the most trusted medical establishments in the region, according to the company.

“The new hospital is in line with the group’s mission and commitment to our India business and growth plans to deliver seamless care by making healthcare accessible and affordable for our patients in India. Our focus on specialties such as oncology, neurosciences, and women and childcare reflects our dedication to addressing critical healthcare needs in the region,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

The latest facility will be Aster’s third multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru and the overall 19th hospital in India. The hospital was inaugurated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and Sharanprakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.