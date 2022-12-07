Aster DM Healthcare, an integrated healthcare service provider in the GCC and India, on Wednesday, announced the signing of a contract with Faruk Medical City, an Iraq-based healthcare service provider, to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programs for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq.

Through this partnership, doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical facilities to consult on and provide surgical services that are unavailable locally and for which patients have to travel overseas, said the company.

“We are pleased to partner with FMC Kurdistan to support the clinical operations and academic programs at FMC Hospitals, Sulaimaniya. We are well-placed to provide comprehensive training to healthcare professionals in Iraq. Our expert doctors shall also visit FMC regularly to participate in patient care,” said Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Both organizations will jointly provide training and academic support to the medical and paramedical staff of Faruk Medical City hospital. According to Aster, it will also play an advisory role in the Iraq-based hospital applying for international accreditation.

Moreover, Faruk Investment Group and Aster DM Healthcare signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy’s services to Iraq, including the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products.

“We look forward to working together to upscale and develop our healthcare service all over Iraq. With Aster, we will build synergies on all medical and administrative levels to improve hospital operations and clinical services through the joining of the strengths of Faruk Investment Group’s 45-year-long history in business leadership in Iraq. We are envisaging further developing the healthcare sector in Iraq through active contribution to medical education in the fields of nursing and biomedical sciences,” said Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Founder and Chairman of Faruk Investment Group and Faruk Medical City.