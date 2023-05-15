Plumbing and piping player Astral Ltd posted a standalone net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter ended March 31, up 49 per cent from ₹132 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,361 crore ( ₹1,302 crore).

The board of directors of the company on Monday recommended a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the year ended March, 31 2023.

Full-year numbers

For the full year, the company recorded standalone net profit of ₹448 crore, down three per cent from ₹462 crore a year ago. Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹4,635 crore (₹4,095 crore). Total expenses increased to ₹4,031 crore (₹3,478 crore).

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net profit stood at ₹206 crore up from ₹144 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenues increased to ₹1,506 crore (₹1,391 crore).

For the full year, consolidated net profit stood at ₹472 crore, lower from ₹490 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenues for the year were ₹5,185 crore (₹4,394 crore).

Among the segment revenues, income from plumbing division increased to ₹1,123 crore, up 3.5 per cent from ₹1,084 crore a year ago, while income from paints and adhesives increased to ₹383 crore, up 25 per cent from ₹306 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Astral shares ended positive with gains of 1.38 per cent on Monday at ₹1,594.70 on the BSE.

