Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India will launch five Centers of Excellence across New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi to provide a systematic approach to the standardised and uniform management of patients with severe asthma.

The centers will serve as a hub for the treatment and management of severe asthma patients, and support evolving severe asthma centres for a systematic and guidelines-based approach to identifying and treating severe asthma patients, the company said in a release.

Asthma management

The COEs for severe asthma, as per the guidelines established by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologic initiation, and data management related to severe asthma. The management of severe asthma requires continued research, education, and support for patients. Appropriate patient selection is critical for the application of biologics or advanced precision therapy for severe asthma.

“In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, and more, despite the availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have been shown to improve outcomes in patients. Our goal is to establish more such centers of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating HCPs, and improving respiratory health for all,” said Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice-President, Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India.

Respiratory care

AstraZeneca is a leader in respiratory care across inhaled and biologic medicines. The company aims to transform the treatment of severe asthma by eliminating preventable asthma attacks across all severity levels through biology-led treatment.