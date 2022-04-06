AstraZeneca rebrands its Global Technology Centre in Chennai

AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd, the services arm of global BioPharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on Wednesday announced rebranding its Global Technology Centre (GTC) in Chennai as Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) aimed at driving innovation and moving the company towards a digitally-enabled future.

Established in 2014, AstraZeneca India, currently has close to 3,000 employees split across Chennai and Bengaluru location, catering to IT services, Global Business Services (GBS) and R&D Oncology, among others. Of the total workforce, 2,700 employees are located in the GTC in Chennai.

In a press release, the company said, over the last eight years, the GTC in Chennai has consistently delivered market-leading IT services and capabilities for AstraZeneca’s global business. “The rebranding marks the centre’s evolution of capabilities, commitment to driving innovation and moving the company towards a digitally-enabled future,” it added.

“Our centre in Chennai continues to play a strategic role in our digital transformation, working on Visualisation, Data & Analytics, Hyper Automation, XR/VR Capabilities, among other areas. I am thrilled to see that the work delivered by the team in Chennai is being reflected in our transition from GTC to GITC,” Cindy Hoots, Chief Digital Office and CIO, AstraZeneca, was quoted in the release.

Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India, said, the rebranding is a powerful acknowledgement of the strategic importance the Chennai centre plays in AstraZeneca’s global operations.