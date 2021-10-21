Ather Energy acquires rights to AiKaan’s OTA platform

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Electric two-wheeler start-up Ather Energy has secured the rights to the AiKaan OTA (over-the-air) platform from its partner AiKaan Labs Pvt Ltd.
OTA is the cornerstone of Ather Energy’s connected vehicle platform, enabling its Ather 450 product line to be up-to-date with its software upgrades and feature offerings while also collecting field data to enhance product design and user experience.
AiKaan is a software solution to monitor, manage, securely access, and upgrade IoT edge devices. AiKaan has worked with Ather Energy since inception to develop the OTA solution and deploy all OTA updates on Ather electric scooters.
Global two-wheeler brands plan EV plunge in India
Integrating the AiKaan technology with Ather’s cloud platform, vehicles and charging infrastructure would bring about a seamless user experience, the company says.
Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, said, “Over the years, we have been working closely with AiKaan Labs to develop the OTA solution that makes our vehicles ever-improving two-wheelers. OTA updates for vehicles is a game-changer in this industry. At Ather, we believe the future of mobility is ‘connected’. Connected mobility will be dependent on edge device management technology.”
Foxconn sets sights on EV manufacture in Europe, India, Latin America
Chetan Kumar S, CEO, AiKaan Labs, said, “In the coming months, we are going to experience more and more vehicle-to-everything (V2X) services. The software is going to be the key differentiator and Ather is positioned at a big advantage.”
AiKaan brings data analytics into the operations and management of edge computing sites. Its analytics-based management system is helping IT teams increase the uptime of applications running on IoT edge. It also helps reduce the cost of managing a large number of remotely connected devices.
Tesla lobbies India to slash taxes before it enters EV market
Ather’s in-house telematics platform and connectivity infrastructure has introduced, via OTA upgrades, features such as ‘guide me home’ lights, call and music control via the dashboard, remote monitoring, vehicle tracking, real-time vehicle health alerts, and more.
Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. It is backed by the founders of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Hero Motocorp and Tiger Global. Ather Energy launched its electric scooter Ather 450 in 2018, followed by a new flagship offering, Ather 450X, in 2020. Ather Energy currently operates in 23 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore, and Hubli.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...