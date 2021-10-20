Foxconn sets sights on EV manufacture in Europe, India, Latin America

Scripting a survival
Taiwan tech giant Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, India and Latin America, including “indirectly” cooperating with German automakers, Chairman Liu Young-Way said on Wednesday.
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with US start-up Fisker and Thailand’s energy group PTT PCL.
Speaking to reporters at a business forum in Taipei after unveiling three EV prototypes on Monday, Liu said that due to disclosure restrictions he couldn’t provide any details of its plans for Europe, India and Latin America.
“Europe will be a bit faster, I agree with that. But as to where, I can’t tell you,” he said.
Asked if they would be cooperating with German car firms, he said “indirectly”, saying that the timeline would be Europe first, then India and Latin America, adding that Mexico was “very possible”.
Liu has previously mentioned Mexico as a possible EV production site.
Liu said they would be using what Foxconn refers to as its BOL model, meaning Build, Operate, and Localise — investing with partners to build and operate local factories and then sell to local consumers.
Also see: Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024
In May, Foxconn and carmaker Stellantis announced a plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.
Foxconn this month bought a factory from US start-up Lordstown Motors to make electric cars. In August, it bought a chip plant in Taiwan in a move to supply future demand for auto chips.
Foxconn, best known for making iPhones for Apple, has set a target to provide components or services for 10 per cent of the world’s EVs by between 2025 and 2027, as it looks to diversify revenue streams away from being a contract electronics maker.
Liu, speaking earlier at the same forum, said Taiwan had a natural edge when it came to making EVs because of its existing strength in software and semiconductors.
“These are the advantages that Taiwan has cultivated for many years and is best at,” he said.
