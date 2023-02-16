Electric two-wheeler maker, Ather Energy, on Thursday, said it plans to install over 2,500 charging stations by this year-end to facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.

The company has already installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in the country.

The Ather Grid (charging station) is today the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheeler EVs in the country with 60 per cent of current installations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

"A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles. As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

The company is accelerating its scale-up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces, such as apartment blocks, office, tech-parks, etc., he added.

"We stay committed to investing strategically in the space and supporting the growth of the industry," Phokela stated.

Ather, which is backed by Hero MotoCorp, witnessed its best-ever monthly sales in January with deliveries of 12,419 units.

The company currently has a presence across 80 cities and is looking at increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023.