Audi commences bookings for Audi Q5 in India

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer today commenced bookings for the new Audi Q5 in India. The Audi Q5 can be booked with a booking amount of ₹2 lakh.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our 9th product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be happier about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers.”

“The new Audi Q5 with an elegant design comes with quattro all-wheel drive, with its driving characteristics backed by best-in-class dynamics. The Audi Q5 boasts new features such as 48.26 cm (R19) 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, Audi Park Assist, comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in black piano lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O premium 3D sound system.” the press note said.