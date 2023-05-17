Aurionpro Solutions said standalone net profit almost doubled, or rose 91.8 per cent to ₹14.49 crore. Total income rose to ₹135.34 crore as against ₹86.09 crore.

Net profit for FY23 stood at ₹38.61 crore as compared to ₹26.37 crore. Total income surged to ₹429.51 crore from ₹292.89 crore.

The company has recommended a dividend of ₹2.50 (25 per cent) per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is a global technology solutions provider with offerings catering to customers such as large banks and financial institutions, governments and government undertakings.