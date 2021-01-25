Aurobindo Pharma hits 52-week high on approval under PLI

Content creators mean business
The shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained nearly 8 per cent on Monday, reaching a new 52-week high after the company received approval under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical bulk drugs.
At 12:51 pm, Aurobindo Pharma was trading at ₹1005.45 on the BSE, up ₹81.80 or 8.86 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,011.90. It opened at ₹930 as against the previous close of ₹923.65.
On the NSE, it was trading at 1,005.10, up ₹81.30 or 8.80 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,012.00.
The government last week approved the first set of five pharma projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting domestic manufacture of bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These projects are worth a total committed investment of ₹3,761 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma, through its subsidiaries including LyfiusPharma Pvt Ltd and Qule Pharma Pvt Ltd, received approval for three projects. The company, through its subsidiaries will launch projects for producing 15,000 tonne per annum (TPA) of Penicillin G, 2,000 tpa of 7-ACA and 1,600 tpa of erythromycin thiocyanate.
