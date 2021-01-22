First set of five bulk drug, pharma input projects under PLI scheme cleared

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The government has approved the first set of five pharma projects, worth a total committed investment of ₹3,761 crore, under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting domestic manufacture of bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
An official statement said on Friday the projects relate to four fermentation-based key starting materials and APIs such as penicillin G, 7-ACA (7-aminocephalosporanic acid), erythromycin thiocyanate and clavulanic acid, which are all entirely imported now.
An expert committee set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers identified 53 APIs for which the country is mainly import dependent. These bulk drugs accounted for 63 per cent of the total pharmaceutical imports. Subsequently, an Empowered Committee headed by Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, was set up last year to design the PLI scheme that could help India achieve drug security.
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had called for applications for manufacturing 36 APIs and bulk drugs in four target segments under the PLI scheme till November 30. The total incentives earmarked for the scheme was ₹6,940 crore.
The current approval is for the first target segment and these projects, expected to commence production by April 2023, will get a maximum of ₹3,600 crore over the next six years. If the projects meet the assigned production targets, they will get 20 per cent incentive for FY24 to FY27, 15 per cent for FY28 and 5 per cent for FY29.
Aurobindo Pharma, through its subsidiaries, will launch projects for producing 15,000 tonne per annum (TPA) of Penicillin G, 2,000 tpa of 7-ACA and 1,600 tpa of erythromycin thiocyanate. Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals’ project for producing 1,000 tpa of 7-ACA and Kinvan Pvt Ltd’s 300 tpa of clavulanic acid project have all been green-lighted.
“The setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in these bulk drugs,” the Ministry statement said. It will approve applications in the other three categories over the next 45 days, it added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...