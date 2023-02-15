Australian brand Anko is set to mark its foray into the Indian market.

The brand is owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, one of Australia’s leading publicly listed companies, which is also the parent company of the department store Kmart.

Anko is known for its homeware & kitchenware small furniture products and toys.

Pulkit Bansal has been appointed as the Country Head of Anko India. He will be responsible for developing and executing the Anko India strategy, operations management and building the right people capability to support the growth of the brand.

“Anko in India is considering a digital-first entry via D2C channels and will also be present on select online marketplaces. Indian consumers can expect to lay their hands on Anko‘s wide range of products by early 2023,” said an official statement.

‘A household name’

Anko, which is one of the leading retail brands in Australia and New Zealand for household goods, is sold in several other markets through strategic partnerships.

“Anko is a household name in Australia. The brand stands for on-trend designs, great quality, and affordable pricing. This unique combination is sure to delight Indian consumers. Consumerism in India is at an all-time high, and there is a huge demand for aspirational products from the growing middle and upper-middle class. Anko is uniquely positioned to serve this segment with its specialised homeware,” Bansal said.

According to him, the brand aims to fill the gap in the Indian market by making on-trend designs accessible at affordable prices.

The Anko brand was developed in 2017 and is stocked in Kmart Australia. Its global home base is in Australia, with offices in China and India, and vendor partners across Asia.