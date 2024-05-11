Austrian furniture fittings manufacturer Blum, will launch a consumer campaign as it rolls out an expansion plan in the country. Though most of its products are purchased by home designers and carpenters, the company plans to promote them to increase the mindshare among consumers.

The company, which did revenue of close to ₹200 crore, has said it will open Blum branded shops-cum-experience centres in 59 locations, covering all the State capitals.

“We are already selling our products at the locations. What we are looking at, is building exclusive Blum experience centres. We have launched 15 such centres so far. We will complete sprucing up the remaining centres by the end of 2025,” Nadeep Patni, Managing Director of Blum India, told businessline.

He is in the city to launch an experience centre at the IT hub of Gachibowli in association with Space Interiors India. The company chooses the franchisee route to expand the network. The company targets the premium and mid-segments with its products.

Blum India is an arm of the Austrian firm with 2.4 billion euros in revenues last year. The company, which exports its products to 120 countries has branches in 32 countries. “The Mumbai” has five stores in Mumbai and three in Bengaluru.

“We are going to open more than one centre in some cities. We will open another store in Hyderabad in the next six months,” Nadeem said.

The experience centres would showcase drawer systems, hinges, lift systems and seamless motion technologies. The company’s main product categories include lift, hinge, pull-out and pocket door systems for furniture.