The festive season has been positive this year and industry sales will cross the one-million mark for the first time, and from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, passenger vehicle sales would be between 55,000 and 57,000, industry veterans said.

“For the first time, industry sales will cross the one-million mark. This represents growth of 18 per cent over last year’s volumes of 8.5 lakh units. This Dhanteras we have seen brisk deliveries. It is estimated that from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, industry deliveries would be in the range of 55,000 to 57,000 passenger vehicles, which will be a growth of over 21 per cent,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Last year, the industry delivered around 45,000 units during this period, he said.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) said the company sold more than 10,000 units on Dhanteras only, which is double of what it sold the same day last year.

“Hyundai Motor India delivered an unprecedented 10,293 units on Dhanteras, more than doubling last year’s figure. This huge number of deliveries is testament to the overwhelming admiration our customers have for the Hyundai brand,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said.

He said the sales also reflect a clear preference for Hyundai vehicles, especially post the announcement of six airbags as standard safety feature across its models and variants.

According to the latest data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of total passenger vehicles (PVs) grew by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3,89,714 units as compared to 3,36,330 units in the corresponding month last year.

The sales were contributed by utility vehicles (UVs), which grew by 40 per cent YoY to 1,98,356 units, the highest-ever growth as compared with 1,41,254 units in October last year.

Two-wheeler sales rose by 20 per cent YoY to 18,95,799 units during the month, as compared to 15,78,383 units in October 2022. While scooter sales grew by 15 per cent YoY to 5,89,802 units in October, motorcycle sales grew by 23 per cent YoY to 12,52,835 units last month, the SIAM data indicated.