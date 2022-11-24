Azad Engineering, a manufacturer of highly engineered complex precision parts, has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

“The breakthrough is the direct result of fastidious planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management. I appreciate and thank the sincere effort put in by everyone involved,’‘ Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, Azad Engineering, said in a release.

“We congratulate Azad Engineering on completing the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard parts for us. It is yet another demonstration of the company’s global manufacturing capability,’‘ Ashwani Bhargava, senior director, supply chain for Boeing India, said.

The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft. The consignment sent by the Hyderabad-based company is a part of the contract secured by it in September 2021.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by the Government of India, Azad plans to cater to defence and space programmes. It is all set to launch an additional manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, that will feature dedicated working plants and create CoE for each of our esteemed customers, equipped with state-of-the art machines and other facilities like assembly, testing, special processes, R&D, etc, according to a release.