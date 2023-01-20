B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, has announced the close of its third venture growth fund and related companion funds at $2.1 billion.

Together, these funds position B Capital to leverage its investing capabilities across the globe, with an emphasis in US and Asia, said the company in a press release.

“Growth Fund III’s portfolio includes companies that are transforming their respective industries and generating meaningful impact. Our strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and strong on-the-ground presence in key geographies enable us to provide our portfolio companies with targeted insights and expert advice. This multi-faceted, forward-thinking strategy lays the foundation for consistent portfolio company growth and firm success,” said Eduardo Saverin, Co-Founder, Managing Partner at B Capital.

B Capital was founded in 2015, and the firm partners with technology companies ranging from seed to late-stage growth, primarily in fintech, and healthcare tech sectors.

“Our emphasis on value-add investing, supported by our platform advisors and strategic partnership with BCG, enables us to accelerate business development and growth across our portfolio. This approach drives a high-performance investment model, which we will continue to apply to the Growth Fund III series,” said Raj Ganguly, co-founder and managing partner at B Capital.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit