B Sudarshan has been appointed as the Executive Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL). He previously held the position of Group General Manager (Marketing Projects) and was head of MRPL’s Bengaluru office.

Sudarshan joined MRPL on December 3, 1993, as a Senior Engineer (Instrumentation Maintenance). During his long tenure at MRPL, he has worked in fields such as Projects and Maintenance. A media statement said Sudarshan, a native of Mysuru, is an alumnus of Shri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering.