Tata Motors on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹17,528.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹5,496.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,19,986.31 crore, as compared to ₹1,05,932.35 crore in the year-ago period.