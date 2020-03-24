Companies

Bajaj Auto closes operations at three units

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Bajaj Auto has decided to close down operations at its Waluj, Chakan and Pantnagar plants from Monday till further notice, in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The above will be reviewed on March 30, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

On Monday, the automaker had decided to close down operations at its Akurdi plant till further notice.

