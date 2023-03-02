Bajaj Auto launched its electric vehicle Chetak Premium 2023 edition at Rs.1,51,910 (ex-showroom, Bangalore) on Thursday. The deliveries will begin in April.

The company has also slashed the prices of the current Chetak to ₹1,21,933 (ex-showroom), and earlier the Chetak was priced at ₹1,51,958 (ex-showroom).

The new Chetak will be available in Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. A new feature of the 2023 Edition Chetak is a large, all-colour LCD console that displays vehicle information with clarity.

Further, the company stated that the two/wheeler EV supply chain has been restructured with the availability of over 10,000 units of Chetak per month.

“Building on the robust work done on our EV supply chain, we have surely and firmly commenced the scale-up phase. Chetak’s premium and reliable image will be further strengthened by the new Premium 2023 Edition. The new colours, the striking new display console and other exquisitely crafted features reinforce Chetak’s position as the most aspired Electric scooter. The rapid progress of various supply chain initiatives and a secure outlook allows us to expand our network, ensure availability, and strengthen our product portfolio to cover different segments and price points. This positions us very well to harness the opportunity unfolding for EVs,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, of Bajaj Auto.