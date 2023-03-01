Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) on Wednesday said it sold 1,20,335 units of motorcycles in the domestic market in February, up 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 96,523 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, its exports dipped by 37 per cent y-o-y to 1,15,021 units during the month as against 1,82,814 units in the same month last year. This has led to an overall sales decline of 16 per cent y-o-y to 2,35,356 units last month as compared with 2,79,337 units in February 2022, the company said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company reported a more than double (103 per cent) growth y-o-y to 32,956 units as compared with 16,224 units in the same month last year. But, exports dipped by 42 per cent y-o-y to 11,914 units during last month as against 20,459 units in the corresponding month last year, the company added.