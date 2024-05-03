Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z in the sports motorcycling segment.

The NS series, including the NS125, NS160, and NS200, received an upgrade in March 2023, with new features such as LED headlamps, digital instrument consoles, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Pulsar NS400Z features modern floating panels and a signature lightning bolt DRL, and a sleek front fascia. The model also sports premium elements such as Champagne Gold USD forks and carbon fiber graphics.

The model has a 373.27 cc engine that churns out 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque, making it the fastest Pulsar. The NS400Z is equipped with ride-by-wire technology for precise throttle response and smooth handling. It also features ride modes and a slipper clutch for effortless gear change, enhancing overall control and rider confidence.

The NS400Z offers advanced ride modes for different riding conditions, including Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road, allowing riders to tailor their experience to suit their preferences. Safety is paramount, with features like dual-channel ABS, switchable Electronic Traction Control (ETC), and adjustable levers ensuring exceptional braking and control under varied conditions.

The model is priced at ₹1,85,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in four vibrant colours.

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The Pulsar NS400Z is more than just a new motorcycle; it’s the embodiment of everything the Pulsar brand stands for - sporty design, power, performance, and an unmatched riding experienc. ”

Kanade added, “The Pulsar NS400Z is a great motorcycle for riders looking to start their biking journey or upgrade to a higher-capacity motorcycle. We are confident that with the new model, Pulsar will strengthen its dominant leadership in the sports segment.”

