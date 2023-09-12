Bajaj Electricals is betting big on premium brand Morphy Richards. It has expanded the brands’s presence in the personal grooming segment. The company aims to make it among the top three brands in the personal grooming space in the next two-three years.

In 2022, Bajaj Electricals renewed its trademark licence agreement with the UK-based Morphy Richards for an additional 15 years. The company has been exclusively selling products of the brand in India since 2002. It has recently launched a full-fledged range of hair dryers, trimmers and hair straighteners under the Morphy Richards brand.

“We have already tested the waters and the brand had a limited presence in the personal grooming space in India in the past. Consumer research indicated that there is a white space in this segment that we can tap into, as consumers are seeking deeply personal experiences. Therefore, we have focused on launching differentiated products and feature-rich grooming range. Users are increasingly looking for personal grooming products that offer multiple features in a single product,” said Ravindra Singh Negi, COO - Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals.

Top-3 brands

He added that the company aims to make Morphy Richards among the top three brands in the personal grooming category in the next two years. The range is available online as a large chunk of sales in the personal grooming space comes from the digital channel.

Negi pointed out that this move will enable the brand gain higher exposure at an early stage of the consumer journey. He added that this will help the brand gain a loyal base among younger consumers who are then expected to stay with the brand for a longer time.

Key growth segments

Talking about key growth segments, he said, “Morphy Richards offers a wide range of kitchen appliances. We are seeing good traction across segments inclduing food preparation, cooking, breakfast, snacking and beverages.” The brand witnessed double-digit growth in the June quarter.

“Over the years, the brand has been catering to consumer needs not only in the core kitchen appliance space but also in the lifesytle appliance space. We are also refreshing the brand portfolio in other categories,” Negi added.

