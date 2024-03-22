The Bajaj Group today committed ₹5,000 crore towards social impact initiatives over five years, with a sharp focus on skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’ — the group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and charitable programmes.

This initiative is expected to benefit over two crore youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.

In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to ₹4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives, largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and other development areas.

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., said: “Our initiatives have demonstrated the transformative impact of empowering India’s youth. Today, we unveil Bajaj Beyond, continuing our mission to equip future generations with the tools they need for success.”

Niraj Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “As stewards of the Bajaj legacy, we recognise our responsibility to give back to society. Our new initiative, Bajaj Beyond, truly goes beyond mere training programmes. What we have launched is a holistic approach that trains and prepares first-generation graduates from smaller towns and cities to realise their full potential”.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “Launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year was a valuable learning experience for us. It gave us a clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork”

He added, “With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group. Together, we will design future-proof curriculums, provide real-world, hands-on experiences, and equip our youth with the adaptability and innovation required to thrive in the ever-evolving mobility landscape.”

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, said, “Our Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) prepares youth for employment in the fast-expanding financial services sector, which is currently seeing a shortage of talent. With Bajaj Beyond, we commit to strengthening India’s skilling ecosystem, especially in the hinterland, enabling greater access to economic prosperity.”

The Bajaj Group’s humanitarian efforts are channelled through several institutions. The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, among others, have worked to uplift and empower communities.

Chandrajit Banerjee (CB), Director-General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), launched the CII-Rahul Bajaj Centre of Excellence on Skills, which will be headquartered in Pune.

