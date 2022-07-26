Bajaj-KTM working on high-end electric motorcycles

Bajaj Auto and its Austrian partner KTM are working jointly on an electric bike targeted at the high-end segment for buyers looking to switch to electric but with a motorcycle body style.

Bajaj Auto, which is presently the fourth largest player in the domestic two-wheeler segment, has presence only in the motorcycle segment with Bajaj Pulsar being one India’s best-selling motorcycle brands. The company’s only scooter, Chetak, is all-electric and has been in the market since early 2020.

Talking to BusinessLine, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, said, “We are in discussions and are working jointly with KTM, where we are looking at high-end platforms for electric motorcycles, and at the right time we will put it out and discuss our plans. It is certainly there on our radar.”

Multiple joint projects

KTM has been Bajaj Auto’s partner since 2007 and the two companies have worked jointly on multiple projects including developing from scratch all-new motorcycles sold under KTM and Husqvarna brands.

The two companies have expanded their scope of partnership in recent months to electric vehicles. Bajaj Auto’s Pune-based factory could produce an electric scooter under Husqvarna brand in the coming period.

Bajaj Auto has set up a new company, Chetak Technologies (CTL) which houses all electric product development activity. The company is planning to introduce a series of products under the Chetak umbrella in the next two years.