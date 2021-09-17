Bajaj opens bookings for its electric scooter Chetak in Chennai

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Bajaj Auto has opened bookings for its electric scooter Chetak in Chennai.
It comes at a starting price (ex-showroom) of ₹1,46,485.
Bajaj Chetak EV is fully chargeable in five hours and a quick charge of 25 per cent will take about 60 minutes. Once fully charged, it can run for 90 kms on eco mode, according to a statement.
The bookings can be made online (www.chetak.com) with an initial payment of ₹2,000.
Bajaj Auto will aggressively participate in the EV space, in India and overseas: Rakesh Sharma, ED
Chennai will be the seventh city to see the opening of bookings for Chetak. Bajaj had earlier opened booking in Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Aurangabad.
The Chetak electric scooter needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 km or one year (whichever is earlier) and a battery warranty of three years or 50,000 km (whichever earlier), said the statement.
EV makers getting all charged-up
The first shipments of Chetak against bookings will begin in October. The Chetak comes in four colours – indigo metallic (blue), velutto rosso (red), brooklyn black and hazelnut.
The Chetak EV is available for test rides at the exclusive Chetak Experience Centre on 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar as well as two KTM dealerships in Anna Salai and Kolathur.
