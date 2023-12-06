Bharat Electronics Ltd has received an order of ₹580 crore from the Indian Army for AMC Radars.

This project will involve the participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL. All the equipment manufactured by the company are a part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

Further, the PSU has also received additional orders worth ₹3,335 crore since the last disclosure on September 15, 2023, and the said orders pertain to AMC for the AEW&C system (Airborne Early Warning and Control), uncooled TI sights, software-defined radios, SWIR payload, AMC for the IACCS, passive night vision binoculars, and more.

With the above, cumulatively, BEL has received orders worth ₹18,298 crore in the current financial year 2023–24.