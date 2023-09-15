Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a public sector undertaking, has secured an order valued at ₹2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

This order consists of a range of equipment, including sensors, weapon systems, fire control systems, and communication gear, all intended for the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) project- a class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for the Indian Navy.

The project will have the participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL, it said in a release. The equipment manufactured by BEL is part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

In addition to the latest order, BEL has also received additional orders totaling ₹886 crore since its last disclosure on August 25, 2023. According to the PSU, the said orders pertain to the upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, the upgrade of Akash missiles with RF Seeker, the inertial navigation system, and other equipment with accessories and spares, and more.

In the fiscal year 2023–24, BEL has garnered orders totaling ₹14,384 crore.