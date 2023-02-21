Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday announced signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO.

BEL and Cisco have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation in the areas of networking, collaboration, and security, among other associated services. According to the company, the partnership aims to leverage the strengths and capabilities of BEL and Cisco to capitalise on opportunities emerging in the domains of network and security.

“Our partnership with BEL is a significant step in our endeavour to accelerate innovation, infrastructure modernization, and capability building across critical industry segments. We are confident that both companies’ technology leadership and expertise combined will enable us to forge new possibilities and outcomes for our customers in India,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC.

Additionally, Cisco will explore the establishment of a Cisco Network Training Academy at the BEL Academy for Excellence (Nalanda), Bengaluru.

“This strategic partnership will provide BEL access to Cisco technology. It will also facilitate joint customization and product lifecycle management for BEL’s various projects and enable the company to build state-of-the-art technology architecture for key industry verticals,” said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL.

ACMA programme

ADA, DRDO, and BEL will collaborate on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both parties will cooperate for the design, development, qualification, production, and supply of the internal weapon bay computer and other LRUs for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a fifth generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.