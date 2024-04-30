Simplex Castings, leading castings and engineering solutions manufacturer, has been selected as the preferred manufacturing partner for TsNIIchermet (Russia).

Simplex Castings will be responsible for manufacturing of equipment designed and developed by TsNIIchermet. The initial order is worth ₹2 crore.

Simplex Castings and ADJ Engineering have been selected by I.P Bardin TsNIIchermet (Russia) as partners for their designed metallurgical equipment for Indian and Russian steel plants.

Ketan Shah, Chairman of Simplex Castings, said the company had received the first order from TsNIIchermet under the cooperation agreement, and this will open doors for Simplex to supply the Russian company-designed equipment to Indian and Russian Steel plants.

TsNIIchermet is a premier Russian Central Research Institute for the iron and steel Industry, and the cooperation agreement between ADJ Engineering,

TsNIIchermet and Simplex is a significant step in charting the future growth. “We are confident of delivering top notch quality equipment and ensuring further breakthroughs with this partnership,” he said.

Simplex is a one-stop shop for all engineering component manufacturing needs, castings, forging, fabrication, machining, assembly, equipment building, in-house testing, EPC division, and designing facility. It has plants at Bhilai and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, the most mineral-rich and densely industrialised state.