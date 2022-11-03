Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday announced the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Bosch Global Software Technologies, INERY, Singapore, and Motorola Solutions India for co-operation across a variety of technological fields.

BEL said that the MoU with Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) is aimed toward a collaborative implementation of projects in the fields of e-Governance, ERP, and cloud solutions. Additionally, BEL and tech company, INERY, will combine their strengths and capabilities in the area of blockchain technology to improve the product offering of both companies.

Greater speed

According to BEL, the MoU with Motorola Solutions India is to improve the professional mobile radio segment users to connect their teams with greater speed and efficiency using Motorola WAVE PTX, a push-to-talk (PTT) service. WAVE PTX is a network-independent multimedia communication service that instantly connects cross-functional teams at the push of a button without any boundaries, explained the company.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, established in 1954 at Bengaluru, and caters to the strategic needs of the Indian Defence services.