Belden Inc, a prominent global provider of network infrastructure and digitisation solutions, launched its first India Customer Innovation Center (CIC) in Bengaluru, backed by an investment of ₹100 crore.

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines of the launch, President and CEO, Ashish Chand revealed a strategic focus on enhancing manufacturing capacity in the near future. Currently, it has a manufacturing footprint in Chakan and Kochi.

The Bengaluru facility marks Belden’s fifth CIC globally, following successful openings in Stuttgart, Germany; Santa Clara, California; Shanghai, China; and Chicago, Illinois. These innovation hubs cater to industrial and enterprise markets, offering network and data solutions for automation and smart infrastructure.

“Over the next two to three years, the CIC in India will concentrate on sectors like transportation, energy distribution and petrochemicals,” said Chand. Moreover, as India’s manufacturing landscape expands, the center anticipates a significant role in the burgeoning field of robotics.

Scaling up workforce

At present employing 30–40 individuals, the center plans to scale up its workforce to 150 within the next 18–24 months, aligning with substantial investments in manufacturing capacity improvement. Further, the company is particularly invested in India’s transportation infrastructure, where intricate networks and data integration systems are crucial for managing the evolving facilities.

“In India there is massive investment inflow in sectors including transportation, infrastructure--roads, railways, airports and ports signals. These are a big focus area for us because the networks and the data integration systems that are needed to manage those facilities are very complex,” he added.

The newly established CIC serves as a pivotal hub for co-innovation, facilitating collaboration between customers, partners, and its experts. It is dedicated to developing, testing, and validating industry-leading solutions that address the distinct challenges of today’s digital world.

“Belden’s India business presently contributes around 3–4 per cent to the global business, with the country experiencing an impressive annual growth rate of over 30 per cent, surpassing the global average,” noted the CEO.

The primary growth drivers include large metro projects and the ongoing transition in the power distribution and management sector, focusing on upgrading telecom technology to IP or MPLS TP technology, and advancements in airports.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit