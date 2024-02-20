Belrise Industries, a leading auto component manufacturer, has bagged major orders in the electric vehicle space from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Belrise was appointed as a single-source supplier for Chassis Frames of Tata Ace Electric Vehicle models. The frames for Ace EV are manufactured in BIL’s Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) facility, which is within 3 km radius of TML’s Light Commercial Vehicle assembly plant.

BIL has already manufactured and supplied over 5,000 Chassis frames to TML for its Ace EV models till last December. The production of these chassis frames is increasing every week due to high demand from Tata Motors, said the company.

Belrise will supply over 20 components to the new EV models of Mahindra & Mahindra, which are yet to be launched in the market. Currently, the products are under development stage and commercial production supply is expected to start in Q1 of FY2024-25, it added.

Being a single-source supplier for the EV models of both auto majors, the sales growth plan will be directly linked to the anticipated sales of these companies, it added.

Tata currently hold the number one place in the EV market for 4-wheelers and LCVs and is followed by M&M.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the subsidiary of TML, plans to invest $2 billion in the EV sector and has the ambition to be a global player, underlining the commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2039 for JLR, 2040 for passenger vehicles, and 2045 for commercial vehicles.

Belrise supplies to leading domestic and global OEMs in the automotive industry. It ranks as the preferred vendor for companies such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS, Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and LG Electronics, among others. It exports products to multiple regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.