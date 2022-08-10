BEML to execute $19.76-million order for the Cameroon Cassava project

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) announced that it will be executing an order of $19.76 million for the supply of construction equipment required for the Cameroon Cassava project.

BEML will supply 71 units of earth-moving equipment for the Cassava Project under the Government of India Line of Credit to prepare agricultural land. It is executing the order with the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT), of Cameroon.

Amit Banerjee, CMD, BEML, and Harsha Bangari, Managing Director and CEO, Exim Bank of India, presented the equipment to Zoutene Doufene, Director General, MINEPAT, Government of Cameroon, at an event held at BEML’s KGF Complex.

Improving cassava varieties

The Cameroon Cassava project is aimed to improve cassava varieties on a surface of eight hectares with an expected outlay of 800,000 cuttings, which would be distributed to farmers to enhance farm production. To attain this objective, in 2016, two hectares of improved cassava varieties were planted at each project site between April and May. Plant densities and cultural practices were done as recommended by research and plant materials were obtained from IRAD and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.