Healthcare services provider Specialist Hospital has rebranded itself as Trilife Hospital and announced its plan to invest ₹1,500 crore in setting up five new hospitals in Bengaluru and Tier-II cities in 3 to 5 years.

The expansion will provide employment to around 10,000 healthcare professionals, the company said in a release. The healthcare company was founded in 2005 and currently runs a 200-bed tertiary care hospital in Bengaluru and employs over 800 healthcare professionals.

Moreover, the rebranding exercise was undertaken by the hospital after a decade of providing high-quality healthcare facilities and services to the public.

‘Responsible well-being’

“The decision to rebrand was driven by our desire to create stronger connections with our valued stakeholders, the community and the world at large. Over the past decade, we have served our community with utmost responsibility, prioritising their well-being. This commitment is encapsulated in our new motto, ‘responsible well-being,’ which embodies honesty, compassion, fairness, accountability and courage. Our primary goal behind this rebranding is to make world-class healthcare accessible to the public at affordable prices,” said Dr Shafiq AM, Co-Founder and CEO, Trilife Hospital.

Under the new brand, it will introduce robotic services for advanced neuro-rehabilitation. Additionally, it will unveil a sprawling 50,000-square-foot outpatient department. “We take pride in our dedicated staff, with around 30 per cent of them having completed 10 years of service and 50 to 60 per cent remaining with us for 5 to 7 years,” Dr Shafiq added.

Key focus

The company also launched its new website and a key focus area will be preventive maintenance, with an emphasis on the importance of proactive healthcare management.

The new branding was unveiled by actor and producer Kichcha Sudeep, in the presence of dignitaries including PC Mohan, Member of Parliament; G T Devegowda, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly; S T Somashekar, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and co-founders of the hospital, Ramachandra Gowda, Dr Prashanth R and Dr Shafiq AM.