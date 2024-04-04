Drugmaker Lupin Limited has appointed Dr Ranjana Pathak as Chief Quality Officer, succeeding Johnny Mikell who will be retiring, the company said.

With over three decades of industry experience, Pathak will oversee all aspects of quality and regulatory compliance for Lupin’s global operations. She comes with experience across generic and branded medicines across dosage platforms including injectables, inhalation products and biologics, Lupin said.

Her past assignments included being Dr Reddy’s Global Head for Quality and Pharmacovigilance; besides being Cipla’s President and Global Head of Quality, Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance. She has also held global quality and compliance positions at Watson/Actavis and Endo Pharmaceuticals in the United States, Lupin said.