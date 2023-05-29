Bently Commercial reported standalone net loss of ₹1.33 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, against net profit of ₹59.43 lakh in the corresponding quarter previous year. Total income fell to ₹1.79 lakh from ₹90.82 lakh.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹1.9 crore from ₹1.89 crore. Total income jumped to ₹2.71 crore from ₹2.69 crore.

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd operates as an import, export, and retail company. The company provides organic and inorganic chemicals, pesticides, textiles, food-grains, electrical appliances, and machinery equipment. Bentley Commercial Enterprises serves customers worldwide.