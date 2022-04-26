hamburger

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets EUA for 6-12 years

Abhishek Law | Updated on: Apr 26, 2022

Corbevax gets EUA for aged 5-12, ZyCovD for 12 years and above

New Delhi The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between 6 and 12 years.

The DCGI has also recommended EUA for Corbevax (made by Biological E) for children aged 5 to 12 years and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D for those above 12 years.

Confirming the development, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet (in Hindi) said: “The approvals will help strengthen India’s fight against Covid-19.”

The subject expert committee (SEC) had suggested amendments to protocols for Covaxin. Among the India-made vaccines, Coaxin is the second-most predominant one after Covishield.

‘Covaxin’ is already administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years apart from adults. The vaccine is administered in two doses, with a gap of 28 days between the first and second doses.

