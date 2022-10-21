Public sector major Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Friday announced the launch of three new defence products to mitigate product-dependency on foreign countries.

Adding to its existing wide range of product defence portfolio, BDL launched three new products during the ongoing Defexpo – 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The products include anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) for MBT ARJUN, a lightweight vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided weapon system - the Sangramika and Sanharika — an armoured vehicle mounted laser-guided short range anti-aircraft weapon system during the Bandhan Ceremony at Defexpo - 2022.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, handed over the first model of the new products to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh during the ceremony.

World-class quality

Mishra informed that BDL products meet international standards in terms of quality and performance which qualify them to be of world-class.

“Anti-tank guided missile for MBT Arjun, with a range of 5 km for MBT Arjun, is designed and developed by ARDE, DRDO and BDL is the manufacturing agency. The Missile is laser guided, as well as, has its own laser seeker,” said the company.

Sangramika is the anti-tank guided weapon system comprises inhouse — designed and developed anti-tank guided missile, Amogha - III, mounted on light specialist vehicle of Ashok Leyland.

Quick deployment

“This is one of the best in the class ATGM system. A highly manoeuvrable light specialist vehicle from the stable of Ashok Leyland has been adapted to mount the Amogha – III weapon system. This has enabled quick deployment over a longer range of the man portable third generation anti-tank guided weapon system,” it added.

The weapon system will be able to meet requirements of Indian Army and to the export market.

The Sanharika an armoured vehicle-mounted laser guided short range anti- aircraft weapon system. The laser beam riding missile or LBRM is being manufactured by BDL under Joint development programme with Thales, UK. The ARMADO, a light strike Vehicle of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL), has been adapted to mount the LBRM weapon system. This Joint Development of BDL and MDSL will enable quicker deployment of the system over longer ranges to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces and export market, the company statement said.